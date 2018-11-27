Pendle colleagues aim to create perfect space for brave teen leukaemia victim

Kind hearted staff at a Pendle based company are preparing to roll up their sleeves in a bid to help the daughter of one of their colleagues.

An all day charity car wash will be held on Saturday at XGreen Clean Ltd in Kelbrook and all the proceeds will be donated towards creating a perfect "chill" space for brave teenager Morgan Hewitt who is suffering from leukaemia.

Her dad, Ben, works as a supervisor at the company and staff have known Morgan, who is 13, since she was a baby so they were determined to do something to help.

The car wash will run from 9am until around 4pm from the company's main site in Kelbrook and colleagues are hoping as many people as possible will go along to support them.

Generous donations from local businesses, Regal Car Finance and Get Car Finance Here have already been made and Regal Engineering have allowed the company to make use of their large car park free of charge so they can get in as many cars as possible.

Louise Warren-Beck, who is the firm's Business Development Manager said: "The car wash will run on a 'pay what you think' with all of it going towards creating a chill space for Morgan at her home.

"We want to make it as special as possible for her with everything she will need."