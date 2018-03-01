Pendle Council cancel bin collections due to adverse weather

Wintery conditions continue to wreak havoc across East Lancashire, with Pendle Council being forced to cancel all collections of recycling and grey bin refuse today after the MET office issued an amber alert for our area.

“It’s not been safe for us to get our bin wagons out today due to the appalling weather conditions," said Pendle’s leader for waste and recycling, Councillor David Clegg. “Our crews have had to be diverted to clearing snow to make paths in our town centres which are gritted so people can get around safely.

“We’ve also been clearing roads and paths so that burials which are booked for today and tomorrow can go ahead – that is a top priority for us,” he added. “As soon as we know what our arrangements will be for catching up, we'll people know via our website www.pendle.gov.uk/disruptions and on the Council’s Facebook and Twitter."

David Walker, Pendle Council’s Environmental Services Manager, went on to explain that, when the council starts to catch up on the refuse they have not been able to collect, they will start with grey bins first.

“We’re asking local people who would have had their recycling collections this week to store their recycling until the next collection in a fortnight's time," Mr Walker said. “We did not take the decision to suspend services lightly.

“Road conditions are making it dangerous for all road users and we felt we had no option but to consider the safety of staff and people who might be affected by bin wagons on the move on wintry streets," he added. “We’re asking residents to please be patient and bear with us."

People with requests about grit bins and road gritting across Pendle should contact Lancashire County Council via their website at www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter