Pendle Council investigating criminal fly-tipping of "horrendous" rotting chicken in Foulridge

After a member of the public came across the horrific scene of rotting chicken dumped in a gully leading to a stream in Foulridge, Pendle Borough Council said the case was "disgusting" and that they were investigating further.

During a winter walk on Slipper Hill off Barnoldswick Road past The Cross Gaits Inn pub, a member of the public came across the offending waste, describing the smell as "horrendous" and explaining that she was unable to get close enough to get a better look at the six industrial plastic trays of fly-tipped rotting chicken carcasses due to the overwhelming smell.

“We’ve cleared away the rotten chicken which has clearly been fly tipped by a business," said David Alexander, who manages the team which tackles environmental crime in Pendle. “It’s a disgusting thing to do and we’re investigating this crime. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste safely and we work hard to prosecute those that don’t.

"I urge anyone who has information on this or any other fly tipping to report it via our website www.pendle.gov.uk/doitonline or call us on 01282 661 743," he added.