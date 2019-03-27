Pendle Council warning of council tax scam

Pendle Council is warning residents to be aware of a council tax scam.



Text messages are being sent to mobile phones claiming that residents are due a council tax refund and are given a link to click through to a website.

Philip Mousdale, Corprate Director, said: “Please be on your guard against scams like these.

“We would never contact you this way about a refund so please don’t click on the link or reply to these messages.

“This is bogus and criminal and on no account should anyone provide their bank details or any other personal details. Delete the message and spread the word to your friends and families to be aware of this scam.”

Contact Pendle Council on 01282 661818 or email council.tax@pendle.gov.uk if you get one of these bogus text messages.