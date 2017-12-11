Pendle couple’s festive cancer charity mission

A Pendle couple boosted their charity mission - inspired by a cancer diagnosis in the family - with a Christmas fund-raiser.

Barbara and Keith Ratcliffe raised £270 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK through a stall at the Christmas demonstration of Pendle Flower Club.

The couple were inspired to take on their charity bid following Keith’s diagnosis in February 2013 of advanced prostate cancer.

Over the years they have made a fantastic £3302.50 by holding quiz nights and selling prostate pins, golf hats, hanging baskets and Christmas wreaths.

The charitable pair said they would like to thank Pendle Flower Club for allowing them to have a stall at the Christmas demonstration and to all members who generously supported it.