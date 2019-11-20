Pendle Forest Model Railway Society's annual exhibition a hit

Pendle Forest Model Railway Society's annual exhibition went off without a hitch last weekend, with one and all praising a "most satisfying show".

Organised by PFMRS, the exhibition was well attended with visitors able to see detailed railway layouts in various scales featuring a range of themes from steam trains in rural scenery to the very latest modern diesel trains passing through detailed urban landscapes.

Visitors were eager to study the models and whilst adult modellers were able to talk about the model railway hobby, younger enthusiasts get could close up to some of the larger models on show or try running a train themselves on the society’s ‘drive a train’ layout.

With visitors from Creil, France, the exhibition also feature layouts with working line-side features including a miniature shop with working televisions

"As you can imagine, a good deal of effort goes into putting on our exhibitions," said a Society spokesman. "But all our work was amply repaid by the enthusiastic response of this year’s visitors. It is always a pleasure to meet people who share our interest and we look forward to seeing them again at our next annual exhibition from November 14th to the 15th in 2020."

For more details, contact David Carter on 07770 331 348