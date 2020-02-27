Pendle gym's three-hour spin-a-thon raises £300 for cancer charity

A Pendle gym has hosted a three-hour charity spin-a-thon, raffle, and bake sale to raise money for Hope for Tomorrow, a charity which provides mobile cancer care.

With the charity event having taken place on February 12th, Pure Gym Colne have managed to raise over £300 so far for the charity, which has been working in partnership with the NHS since 2007 to provide Mobile Cancer Care Units (MCCUs) to various NHS Trusts.

There was also a bake sale at the event

Developing, building, and maintaining the vehicles as well as providing them to the NHS free of charge, Hope for Tomorrow is a crucial institution which currently has 10 MCCUs in operation across the UK with two reserve units. In 2018, it helped treat 14,174 patients across the UK.

The MCCUs offer a different experience for patients in a quieter, more comfortable, and less stressful environment, with MCCUs chosen by the NHS Trust based on patient needs in each specific area and then visiting different locations each day to take treatment to the patients themselves. In Colne, the MCCUs are based at Boundary Mill.

To make a donation, please head to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HfTSpinColne