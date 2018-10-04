Pendle Jazzman proving a big hit with audiences

Music lovers will now be able to catch The Pendle Jazzmen twice a month at their regular nightspot following a raft of rave reviews.



The band have been proving quite the hit at their monthly Thursday evening sessions held in the Ighten Mount Bowling Club, Romford Street, and audiences will now be able to see them twice a month.

The Jazzmen, renowned for their foot-tapping dixieland jazz, will be appearing on the first Thursday of every month as they do now with an additional third Thursday added to the schedule.

Two founder members of the band - Stuart Whiteley and Colin Mason - are still performing after over 33 years and they are joined most weeks by John Brunton, Mike Pearson, Dave Joyce and Mike Reddin.

Admission is £2 with a raffle also held.

Doors open at 7pm and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at 10-30pm.