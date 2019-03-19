Pendle Leisure Centre to receive new lease of life thanks to Sport England funding

Pendle Leisure Trust has been awarded funding for the part refurbishment of its Colne leisure facility.

The work, which will be part-funded by Sport England’s Community Asset Fund, will include extending the gym, refurbishing the reception area and dryside changing rooms, replacing the sports hall floor and decorating the sports hall.

Pendle Leisure Trust’s chief executive Alison Goode said: “Following discussions with and a subsequent application to Sport England, we are delighted to finally receive this funding which will enable us to make changes to this tired facility that we have been longing to do for some time.

“It proves that even in these tough times, we want and do continue to improve our facilities for the people of Pendle. Being a not for profit organisation means every pound the Trust makes is re-invested back into our facilities and activities, which we are very proud of. Additional funding such as this enables us to improve the facilities further.”

Sport England’s Community Asset Fund is a programme dedicated to enhancing spaces within local communities that give people the opportunity to be active.

Through this, Sport England’s aim is to help local organisations to create good customer experiences and facilities that benefit their community for years to come.

The refurbishment to the dryside of the centre will improve partnerships with local clubs and community groups; encourage new users to the centre; provide a higher standard of facilities; offer new areas of activity; increase usage of the centre and improve the overall experience for customers.

Charles Johnston, property director at Sport England, added: “We know that having the right sporting offer that meets the needs of the local community is critical to getting the nation active.

“We’re proud to be helping Pendle Leisure Trust modernise its facilities at Pendle Leisure Centre, which will provide an improved environment for the whole community to be more physically active. We believe theseimprovements will attract new people to the leisure centre and retain existing customers all while increasing activity levels in Pendle.”