Pendle man due for sentence at Burnley court after admitting child porn offences

A 53-year-old Colne man could be facing jail for four child porn offences.

Paul Farrar indicated guilty pleas to making 83 Category A indecent images of children, which is the most serious level, making 128 Category B images, making 122 indecent images and distributing two indecent images, all between May 28th and July 17th, 2017.

The defendant, of Cleveland Street, Colne, was committed on unconditional bail for sentence at Burnley Crown Court, on November 11th when he appeared before Burnley magistrates.