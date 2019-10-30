Pendle man who made death threats to a police officer and shouted at passers-by while naked in the street finds himself before Burnley magistrates

A Colne man, arrested after shouting at passers-by whilst naked in the street made 'relentless' death threats to a police sergeant, a court heard.

Adam Petriv told the officer he would stalk him and cut him up, burn his house down and also made threats about his family.

Burnley magistrates were told the sergeant feared the 37-year-old was serious about the threats.

Petriv’s solicitor said he had mental health issues and had been talking 'absolute nonsense.'

The defendant made the repeated threats to kill the officer, which were littered with expletives, while in the back of a police vehicle.

Mrs Tracey Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing Petriv was arrested after he had been exposing himself in the street and shouting at passers-by.

The sergeant was transporting the defendant alone, when Petriv started yelling abuse and shouting: "Stop the van. Let me out. I’m going to kill you and watch you bleed out.

"I’m going to kill you.”

The sergeant stated the threats were 'vulgar, relentless, and disgusting.'

The defendant told the officer he would eventually find him, cut him up and watch him bleed out.

Mrs Yates added: "The officer honestly believed he had every intent of carrying them out. “

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said Petriv had mental health problems and was medicated. He was being assisted by his GP, the Royal Blackburn Hospital, the community mental health team and Mind Matters.

Petriv has been handcuffed in the back of a secure van. The solicitor continued:"The state of his mental health may have contributed towards the absolute nonsense he was talking at the time.”

Petriv, of Rimington Avenue, indicated guilty pleas to committing an act outraging public decency by standing naked in the street, shouting at passing vehicles and making a threat to kill the sergeant, on October 11th.

The defendant was committed on unconditional bail to Burnley Crown Court to be sentenced on December 16th and a pre-sentence report will be prepared.