Pendle model railway society ready for "extravaganza" exhibition

The Pendle Forest Model Railway Society is gearing up to hold their annual model railway exhibition, promising to treat Lancashire to a "model railway extravaganza like never before."

Featuring layouts of everything from the best the UK's railway scene has to offer to Japanese high speed trains and the intricate details of American railroads, the exhibition will also feature layouts demonstrating a range of different weather, with one featuring a snowy winter scene.

"From scenes of dereliction to the brightest times of British steam and diesel power, there will be a wide range of views to suit all tastes," said David Carter, PFMRS secretary. "Model train power will range from old fashioned three rail Hornby Dublo equipment to the very latest electronic controls featuring locomotive sounds, lights, and slow speed shunting.

Taking place on Saturday November 17th from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 18th November from 10am to 4pm at Colne Park High School on Venables Avenue in Colne, the event will also feature refreshments. Admission: adults £5.00, children £3.00, concessions £4, families £14.00 (2+2).