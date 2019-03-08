Pendle MP lends support to Marie Curie daffodil appeal

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has joined popular television actor Stephen Mangan to help publicise the work of Marie Curie.



Andrew and Marie Curie ambassador Stephen were pictured together with Marie Curie rapid response healthcare assistant Patricia McDonnell at the parliamentary event to celebrate the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, held every March.

The MP is encouraging local people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

He said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life. The money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie be there for more people living with any terminal illness such as terminal cancer, dementia, heart failure, and motor neurone disease.”

Launched in 1986, the appeal is crucial in raising much-needed funds to enable the charity to continue to provide nursing and hospice care, fund research and campaign on behalf of everyone affected by terminal illness.

The charity's free national Support Line on 0800 090 2309 from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm now also offers clinical support, enabling anyone with a terminal illness to access a Marie Curie Nurse. The Information and Support Nurses can answer any clinical questions or concerns people may have, from understanding a diagnosis to explaining treatments, or talking about painful and distressing symptoms.

Daffodil pins will be available from high streets across the country, Marie Curie shops and stores including Superdrug, Spar, Hotter Shoes and Wyevale Garden Centres.