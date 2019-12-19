Pendle mum's 'dream becomes reality' with surprise Christmas visit by son who lives in Bangkok

A Pendle mum was given the best Christmas present after her son was flown home from Bangkok to see her.

Alison Stead was facing Christmas at home in Barnoldswick without all of her three children together for the first time after her son moved to Bangkok to teach.

Alison Stead (centre) with her son, Alwyn, and daughter, Lois.

Her story was discovered after Thorntons asked the British public to enter a competition and nominate a family member they’d like to reunite with this Christmas over a virtual reality experience.

Little did they know, that the reunion would feel more real than they could ever imagine.

The film, released by Thorntons as part of the #PassTheLoveOn campaign, shows the tear-jerking moment Alwyn Stead, gives his mother, Alison Stead, the best Christmas present by returning home from Bangkok in a surprise festive reunion.

Hidden cameras show the Christmas miracle unfold as Alison is told to take her virtual reality goggles off as there is a ‘technical issue’. Much to her surprise, her son is standing in front of her when she does.

Alison was shocked when she took of her VR headset to see her son standing in front of her

Alison said: “I was really nervous about the virtual reality experience, as I have never done anything like that before.

"But when I took off my virtual reality headset and saw him actually standing there, it was surreal. I was so shocked. It has meant so much to me to be able to spend time with him this Christmas, a real dream come true.”

Alwyn said: “Surprising mum was amazing. She had been messaging me all week telling me that I couldn’t forget my phone as I needed it for the VR experience she had won.

"I was actually really nervous when I was standing in front of her, waiting for her to take her headset off. I couldn’t wait to just give her a hug. I think from her big scream you can see how surprised she was. I am so glad we get to spend some time together this Christmas.”

Ian Tweedale, marketing director of Thorntons, said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to reunite families and help them ‘Pass The Love On’ through our Continental Journeys Competition again, making their Christmas dreams come true.

"The Continental Journeys Competition brings to life what our charity partner SSAFA, does. SSAFA supports our servicemen and women, veterans and their families at this time of the year and all year round when their loved ones are away.

"We are both united in recognising that together or apart, Christmas is all about families showing each other that they care.”

Thorntons is working with the charity SSAFA, which supports servicemen and women, veterans and their families. A donation of sales of all Thorntons Continental products sold in Thorntons owned stores and on the Thorntons website will go directly to SSAFA.