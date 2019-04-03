Pendle Powerfest: Win the chance to name an Eddie Stobart truck

In what is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make your mark on one of Britain's best-loved brands, Pendle Powerfest is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to name an Eddie Stobart truck.

Proudly flying the flag as one of the most recognisable vehicles on UK roads, the always-distinctive Eddie Stobarts are beloved by spotters young and old, with each truck baring a unique female name. In partnership with Eddie Stobart Logistics, Pendle Powerfest are holding a raffle in which the ultimate prize is to earn the honour of bestowing a brand new truck with a name of your choosing for three years.

With entry being just £2 per ticket and all funds raised going to Pendle Powerfest’s nominated charities, the winner will also be given a canvas print of their truck, with former World Superbikes ace and King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty also set to be the guest of honour at this year's Powerfest, which takes palce at Nelson and Colne College in May

This year's Powerfest charities are JamieArnold.org, which is raising awareness of Lynch Syndrome, and St Rocco’s Hospice in Warrington, while fundraising will also support the Outcry Theatre Company in Colne, an inclusive theatre company who welcome people of all abilities regardless of background, ethnicity, race, religion, or gender to contribute to local arts.

To purchase a raffle ticket, head to www.pendlepowerfest.com/win. Paper tickets will also be sold at upcoming events and merged with online sales for the draw in June.