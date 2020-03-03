Pendle pub landlord to stage family day to raise awareness of condition that affects one in every 1,000 babies born in UK

A pub landlord is hosting a charity day to raise cash and also awareness of a condition that is very close to his heart.

Sing For The Extra One (chromosome) will be held on Saturday, March 21st at the Duke of Lancaster pub in Colne. It will be hosted by landlord John Hargadon and all the money raised will be going to East Lancashire Down Syndrome Support Group

John is a member and trustee of the group that was formed to offer support and information to families and also raise awareness of the condition.

Around one in every 1,000 babies born in the UK will have Down's syndrome and there are approximately 40,000 people in this country with the condition.

John and his wife Caroline have seven children and their youngest, Brody, was born with the condition almost two years ago.

The couple work actively to raise the profile of the group and the event at their pub is the second one for the group. This year's family event coincides with World Down Syndrome Day and will feature live bands and DJs, a barbecue, several stalls, glitter tattoos, festival hair and a performance by a local dance school.

There is also a bumper raffle with over 60 prizes. The live music starts at noon until 3am and the table top sale runs from midday to 4pm.

In November last year John and Caroline went along to the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital to hand over information packs about Downs Syndrome for parents whose babies are born with the condition.

They made the presentation on behalf of the ELDS group and the packs contain a teddy bear, a card and a book written for parents by other mums and dads who know what they are experiencing.

The packs also contain a babygrow, bib and leaflets on the group and also another online support group called Positive About Down Syndrome, known as PADS