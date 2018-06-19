Pendle Pub Walk cake stall raises £1,200 for Pendleside Hospice

Despite the weather refusing to do its bit on the 10th annual Pendle Pub Walk in aid of Pendleside Hospice last weekend, a local estate agents' cake stall still managed to raise an amazing £1,200 for the charity.

Fast becoming a regular feature on the walk, Petty's Estate Agents' cake stall in Roughlee provided the merry pub walkers with a welcome pit stop to grab a (much-needed, in some cases) sugar boost between the pints and the weary walks between pubs on a day that organisers are hoping will have raised up to £100,000.

Having smashed last year's fundraising total by £300, Petty's Residential Director, Ian Bythell said: “We’re absolutely thrilled; I think it’s testament not only to the great cakes we had on offer, but the generosity shown by local people for this vital local charity at this great event.”

Petty's - who have offices across Burnley and Pendle and who are celebrating 90 years later this year - received cake donations for their stall from staff, friends, and family as well as from Pendle Forest Hockey, contributing to what Ian described as "a team effort."

With Pendleside Hospice requiring almost £4m each year to provide its vital community service, £3m annually is raised locally through individual and organised fundraising initiatives, with the Pendle Pub Walk one of the largest and best-loved fixtures on the fundraising calendar.

The late Muriel Jobling MBE, the founding chairman of the hospice - which celebrates its 30th birthday this year - has previously said: "The hospice was built by the community for the community and without the support of our local community we wouldn’t be able to continue to deliver the care to the people who need our support."