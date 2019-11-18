Pendle pupils do themselves proud as community comes together for two important events

Pupils from Earby's Springfield Primary School have been at the centre of two important events in the town.

Firstly they laid wreaths at the Sough Park War Memorial to remember the fallen.

Visitors to Earby Christmas fair were entertained by pupils from Springfield Primary School performing a selection of Julia Donaldson's popular stories.

The children from classes one, two five and six have been studying both world wars and this has included writing stories and poetry and making poppies and artwork as well as writing messages to the soldiers.

A mini remembrance service was held at the memorial where some children were able to share their poetry and messages and the homemade wreaths were laid. The children and staff also observed a minute’s silence.

Head teacher Dawn Liversidge said: "The children fully embraced learning about local soldiers and the

sacrifices they made and it was their idea to share their work and thanks at the war memorial."

Budding actors from the school's drama group were then invited to open this year’s Earby autumn fair on Saturday.

The children did not disappoint as they entertained the audience with three plays by Julia Donaldson including The Three Billy Goat’s Gruff, The Boy Who Cried Wolf and All Gone!

Springfield’s drama group meet every Wednesday evening after school where they play drama games and write and rehearse performances. Many of the children have been involved in performances throughout the year, including at Earby spring fair at the New Road Community centre in April, the Pendle School’s Festival in June and at St Peter’s Church in July.

Drama and year two teacher Mrs Jackson said: " I am really proud of the children.

"They worked hard in rehearsals to put on a super performance. And we are really pleased of the support they received from the local community."