Two fire engines and crews responded to a fire involving a quad bike in the back yard of a house last night.

The fire, at the property in Belgrave Road, Colne, had died down by the times crews arrived.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish any remaining fire residue.

No-one was injured in the blaze which is believed to have been started deliberately and is being treated as arson by police.