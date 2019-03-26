Pendle schoolgirl's amazing talent looks set to take art world by storm

Schoolgirl Autumn Charlton's amazing talent looks set to take the art world by storm when she grows up.

For at the tender age of 11 she is already a prolific artist who has racked up a large portfolio of work, from finely detailed pencil sketches to colourful paintings of mystical creatures.

An stunning drawing of an eye by Autumn Charlton who is only 11.

A keen artist since she was tiny, Autumn, who lives in Barrowford with her mum, Marie Garlick, a freelance beauty therapist and her big sister Macey (17) is also a perfectionist which is perhaps due to her autism.

Autumn said: "I love drawing but if I can't get the image just right or how I want I find it embarrassing."

A pupil at Cribden House School in Rawtenstall, Autumn's favourite subject to draw is her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Freckles. She also loves drawing characters from computer games.

Proud Mum Marie said: "Some of Autumn's work is fantastic, it looks like it could have been done by a professional and she even has her own signature style."

Another imaginative drawing by Autumn Charlton (11).

And while she loves art as her hobby Autumn is keen to become a solicitor when she leaves school.