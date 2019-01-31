Pendle stay-at-home mums Caley and Hollie are taking retail world by storm

Two stay-at-home mums, who have nine children between them, are taking the retail world by storm.

And Caley Franks and Hollie Nolan want to show other mums that it is possible to chase your dream and make it come true.

For the duo have opened their own childrenswear shop in the heart of Colne.

Sweethearts children's boutique specialises in Spanish designer clothes for children and after only a couple of weeks of trading from its base at the Arcade business is doing well.

Caley said: "We want to show other stay at home mums that if you have an idea it can come true if you are prepared to put the work in.

"We have worked hard for this but we have found a gap in the market for something that we can provide."

Both due to celebrate their 30th birthdays this year, the duo have been friends since they met at Colne's Lord Street Primary School.

The duo run the shop on a shift basis in between running their homes and juggling looking their youngsters.

They both became mums at a young age and Caley now has five children between the ages of 18 months and 12 and Hollie is mum to four youngsters aged from three to 10. This includes three-old twins.

The friends hit on their business idea as they wanted to buy clothes for their children that were different from what was on offer on the high street.

Caley added: "We did a lot of research and initially set up the business selling clothes online.

"We were staggered at the orders we were receiving and both our homes were filled with boxes of clothes so it was then we decided to take the plunge and look for a shop.

"It has been a gamble, we have taken a chance but we have learned so much together doing this.

"Neither of us left school with great qualifications so it just shows what you can achieve if you believe in yourself and are prepared to work hard.

"We are hoping this is just the start for us."