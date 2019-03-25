Pendle swimmers urged to take park in world’s biggest annual fundraising swim

Pendle Leisure Trust staff are encouraging people in Pendle to take the plunge and get involved in the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim.

Swimathon is a challenge for anyone and everyone and this year takes place between March 29th and 31st to raise vital funds for Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.

All ages and abilities are invited to join in the challenge at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne, between 7pm and 10pm, on Friday, March 29th.

Swimathon is open to teams and individuals with a choice of challenges - 400ms, 1.5kms, 2.5kms, 5kms; there’s a Corporate Challenge to do with work colleagues or the MySwimathon Challenge for people who want to swim their own distance in their own time.

And for those who would prefer to cheer on from the sidelines, they can still do their bit by sponsoring a swimmer or spectating for free on the pool side.

Samantha Lamb, assistant manager at Pendle Leisure Centre, said: “Over the years we have raised thousands of pounds for charity through this national event. Swimathon 2019 is a perfect way to keep fit, have fun and raise money for a fantastic cause all at the same time.”

Pendle Leisure Centre is just one of more than 600 pools across the UK taking part in Swimathon 2019, to help make lives better by raising money for Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.

Entry is via the Swimathon website. People cannot just turn up on the day. For more information contact Pendle Leisure Centre on 01282 661166