Pendle teaching assistant has Canadian Rockies in her sights after four decades in the classroom

After 43 years working as a teaching assistant at Newtown Nursery School in Colne, Julie Scott has cared for around 4,000 children and their families.

And she has had the chance to watch many of them flourish and grow and achieve their dreams.

Julie is presented with gifts at her retirement from Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. James Starkie and his wife Janet.

"It has been an honour and privilege to be part of so many children's lives and to feel that in some

small way I have been part of helping them to grow and develop," said Julie, who has called it a day

at the age of 61.

One of Julie's former charges went on to become a headmistress, other s have become accountants and builders and several have returned to her as colleagues at Newtown.

She added: "I felt part of a very close community and it has been a wonderful, rewarding experience."

Julie, who lives in Barrowford, completed her nursery nurse training at the former Springfield House in

Burnley in 1975. After two years she was NNEB qualified and she applied for a post at Newtown Nursery School in Colne.

She was offered the job on the same day as her interview as, unbeknown to Julie, the headteacher,

Miss Shaw had been keeping an eye on her professional development as she was training at McMillan Nursery School.

Her judgement must have been spot on as Julie started her job and spent her entire career at Newtown.

Julie said: "The job has changed over the years with more challenges, especially as funding for

nursery schools is changing, but I have seen Newtown flourish and grow.

"The nursery itself has grown from only taking three to four year olds, then around 15 years ago we had

an extension built and now we cater for babies to four year olds.

"We have a lovely woodland area that is well used by the children. When I started it was a field with railings but with work from staff and parents it has to grown and matured into what it is today."

Julie, who has served under four headteachers has two daughters, Kathryn and Victoria and two granddaughters, Olivia (16) and nine-year-old Isabelle.

She has always been involved in projects centred around children and young people and she is a

former Brownie leader at St Paul's in Nelson.

Julie is also chairman of the Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre, and, as well as working backstage for the theatre company, an organisation she has a 25 year connection with, she will remain as a governor at Newtown.

Far from relaxing her way into retirement Julie is they planning the trip of a lifetime in 2020 to the Canadian Rockies!

The inspiration for the adventure is her grandmother who completed the trip in the 1960s.

She said:"This is something I have always wanted to do and although it is a challenge I am very much looking forward to it."