Pendle teenager strikes gold in top karate competition

A Pendle teenager has karate-chopped her way to the top in a major martial arts tournament.

Anica Kelly (15), of Pendle Karate Academy, won gold in her age group in the Liverpool Open Karate tournament last Sunday.

It was only her second major tournament, having won bronze in the SSKA National Open Championships.

Khurshid Ismail, her Sensei (karate instructor) said: "The gold medal is the fruit of her hard work which she put into her training, week in, week out.

"The Sunday before the tournament she passed her purple belt at Earby Community Centre with top marks.

"l am immensely proud of her."

Her proud father, Stephen Kelly, said he was more nervous then she was on the day.

For further information about Pendle Karate Academy ring Khurshid on 07825511120 or visit the website www.pendlekarateacademy.co.uk