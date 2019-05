A Nelson woman found with a knife in her bag could be facing a jail term.

Danielle Marie Ainsworth was arrested after an altercation and the blade was found when she was searched, Burnley Magistrates' Court was told.

Ainsworth, who has a previous conviction for a stabbing, admitted possessing a knife in Clayton Street, Nelson, on Thursday, April 11th.

The 32-year-old had her case adjourned until Thursday, May 16th, after District Judge James Clarke asked for a pre-sentence report.