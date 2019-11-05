Pendleside Corporate Challenge 2019: Businesses band together to raise 'amazing' amount for hospice

Pendleside Hospice's annual Corporate Challenge has once again been hailed a huge success after raising £146,732.

More than 40 businesses from across Burnley and Pendle took part in the annual charity challenge which ran for four months during the summer.

The amount was revealed at a glitzy awards ceremony at Burnley Mechanics which was attended by more than 200 people.

And taking centre stage was BCW Manufacturing Group who won the Judges’ Award for Overall Corporate Challenge Champion and the Digital Marketing award.

The judges said: “BCW totally embraced the concept of the challenge from the very launch to the very last day. Every single week they had something going on to raise funds within their organisation.

“BCW organised various community events for which they managed to achieve fantastic support and promoted the work of the hospice.”

For the fourth year running winning the award for most money raised were Burnley and Pendle members of Slimming World who collected an incredible £41,300 – taking their total over the last four years to £109,732.

Slimming World consultant and lead fundraiser Janet Barnes said: “There’s absolutely no way we could have done this without the help of our 1,500 members across Burnley and Pendle. Every single one has contributed towards this total.

“We’re lucky that we have such a big team that all pulls together to bring in such amazing totals each year, it makes me very proud! We’ve already got some plans in place for what we’re going to do next year, we can’t wait to get going!”

Another company to pick up a brace of trophies was Tailor Made Sourcing who were awarded the prize for Best Event with their popular dog show and Enabler Of The Year which was won by senior commercial consultant Vicky Fort.

Vicky said: “I am absolutely delighted and as a team we have worked hard and raised over £7,300.”

During the awards the full realisation of the services offered by Pendleside Hospice was emotionally described by Cheryl Husband whose daughter Rachel was cared for at Pendleside before she died aged 21.

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside, said: “Businesses in the Burnley and Pendle area are so very very special in their support of Pendleside Hospice. Each year they amaze us by the amounts they raise in the Corporate Challenge.”

She added: “It costs more than £4m. each year to run Pendleside of which only 22% is funded by the NHS. The other three million plus is raised through the generous contributions of the local community and the corporate challenge helps enormously.”

And Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising who organised the event, said: “I would like to thank each and every one who raised every penny towards this year’s corporate challenge.

“The businesses who took part again came up with some fabulous and innovative ideas to raise money during the summer and on the night everyone was a winner for their efforts.”

This year’s corporate challenge was sponsored by Stitch It and their managing director Mark Robinson. The awards were compered by Radio Lancashire presenter Simon Brierley and the trophies were designed and manufactured by Pendle Engineering.

AWARD WINNERS 2019

Corporate Challenge Champion: BCW Manufacturing Group (Sponsored by

Stitch-It)

Most Raised Overall: Slimming World (Viva PR)

Best Event: Tailor Made Sourcing Dog Show (Colne Tyre Centre)

Innovation: BNI Kudos Sailing Challenge (Fuel Card Services)

Small Business Of The Year: Business First (BCW Manufacturing Group)

Large Business Of The Year: Protec (Colne Tyre Centre)

Laugh Out Loud Moment: Spencer Hayes Group. Mark Kirker – Chest Wax (Ginception)

Team Spirit Award: Safran (Chilleco UK & Boss Catering)

Fundraiser Of The Year: Helen Binns, of PM+M and BNI Kudos (Tesco, Burnley)

Rising Star: Bradley Frayling, of Store First (Colne Networking)

Digital Marketing: BCW Manufacturing Group (+24 Marketing)

Best Newcomer: Chilleco UK & Boss Catering (Slimming World)

Corporate Challenge Enabler: Vicky Fort, of Tailor Made Sourcing (PM+M)