Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge: Burnley boss named Man of the Year

With over £157,000 raised by the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, a Burnley estate agents' has claimed two awards at the celebratory event at Burnley Mechanics having themselves raised £13,000.



Now in its third year and a firm favourite amongst local businesses, the annual corporate challenge sees firms compete to see who can raise the most funds for Pendleside Hospice over a four-month period from the start of June to the end of September, with the grand total in 2018 breaking the £150,000 barrier.

Digital Marketing Award presented to Jo Cudworth from Petty Estate Agents by Sam Keenan of +24 Marketing

The challenge sees the hospice give businesses £50 and ask them to turn it into as much money as possible, and with Petty Estate Agents having gotten in the fundraising spirit via a series of challenges, the estate agents came away with the Digital Marketing award, while the Man of the Year gong went to the company's very own Residential Director, Ian Bythell.

“It was a great effort by so many people," said Ian, who undertook a great number of physical challenges in the name of Pendleside Hospice. "There were some outstanding amounts raised, but the awards recognised everybody’s contribution – not just those who raised the most money, but also the company’s that took on board the ethos and won engagement from a wider audience.

“We’re really proud to have raised much-needed funds for Pendleside Hospice and taken part in such a brilliant initiative," Ian added, having himself completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Chellenge, the Burnley 10K, the Great North Run, and a 12-hour 150-mile tandem ride. "To have so many businesses involved has raised much needed funds, but also engaged lots of people locally and raised awareness of the vitally important work of the Hospice and the fact that they touch so many lives in a really positive way.

"Most of us have at some point experienced friends or family with life-limiting illnesses and it’s both humbling and inspiring to see the amazing support for people that is provided by our wonderful hospice."

Christina Cope, from Pendleside Hospice, said: “The amount raised this year has far surpassed last year’s total and has really blown us away. We’re incredibly grateful to have so many prominent local businesses like Petty’s taking part in the challenge and getting so much commitment from all their members of staff.

“As well as raising much needed funds for Pendleside Hospice, the Corporate Challenge benefits the businesses taking part providing team-building opportunities, inter-departmental working, publicity, and a contribution to the company’s corporate and social responsibility efforts.

"They also know that they’ve made a huge contribution to the continued work the hospice does in helping people living with a life-limiting illnesses," she added.