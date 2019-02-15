Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge launches

Love was in the air at the Valentine's Day launch of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge 2019.

Representatives from around 30 companies were served heart-shaped crumpets at the hospice’s breakfast meeting, and there’s still plenty of time for other businesses to register for the challenge which starts in June.

The guests were welcomed by chief executive Helen McVey and Christina Cope, head of corporate, who showcased the services the hospice provides and introduced the corporate challenge which is sponsored this year by Stitch-It, of Barrow, near Clitheroe.

From June 1st teams have four months to turn a £50 starter fund into as much as they can.

Fund-raising from the Corporate Challenge contributes significantly to patient care at the hospice – without this support, caring for the 1,500 people who come into contact with the hospice each year wouldn’t be possible.

Each year the total amount continues to increase and last year 40 teams raised an incredible £157,036 – a £60,000 increase on the previous year.

Christina said: “In the past three years companies have come up with some fantastic fund-raising ideas from sky dives, fire walks and marathons to bake-offs, family fun days and all-you-can-eat competitions.

“Already there has been a fantastic response to this year’s corporate challenge and we are hoping to beat last year’s record number of teams and record total collected.

“There is still plenty of time for companies to enter and put their plans in place to hold events and daring deeds throughout the summer in aid of the hospice.”

New sponsor Mark Robinson, owner of Stitch-It, said: “I decided to support the Corporate Challenge because of what the hospice does for the people of Burnley and Pendle. It’s all about the hospice and I believe it’s the perfect partnership for the ethos of our business.”

It costs more than £4m. a year to run Pendleside, of which less than £1m. is funded by the NHS. The remaining £3m. plus is provided by the fund-raising efforts of the people of Burnley and Pendle.