Pendleside Probus Club welcomes new president

A new president took the chains of office at a men's group's AGM.

The AGM of the Pendleside Probus Club took place with positive reports about the club’s finances, activities and speakers.

Although the finances were stable in comparison with a year ago, it was recognised that there was likely to be cost rises soon and the entrance fee to the meeting was increased to a still-affordable £3.

Presidents have only one year of office – from one AGM to the next – and vice president Harold Foster was duly presented with the chain of office by the previous president Alan Riley.

Harold, by tradition, talked about his career, starting after school and National Service in the Army.

He eventually became a fully qualified electrical engineer, rising to the level of advisor to several European and African countries. However, he was always looking for the chance to walk - and on retirement, became a walk leader, taking groups to Austria, France and Poland – and Majorca in the winter.

He also loves opera, from Mozart to Gilbert and Sullivan, being chairman of Pendle Opera.

Pendleside Probus is an informal club for retired men. Meetings are at St Anne's Church Hall, Fence every other Wednesday at around 10am.

On February 6th, the 50 Something Theatre Group will be giving a concert. Interested new members can come to a couple of meetings before deciding to join.