Pennine Community Credit Union opens new branch in Burnley

Pennine Community Credit Union has demonstrated its commitment to Burnley after opening a new branch in the town centre.

PCCU President Gerard Spain welcomed the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs, to officially open the new offices in St James’s Street.

Mr Spain outlined the not-for-profit cooperative’s long-term commitment to provide ethical savings and affordable loan accounts to the residents of Burnley

He said: “At a time when some businesses and banks are vacating the high street, by opening this branch we are telling the community that PCCU are committed to providing saving and borrowing facilities to Burnley and Pendle for many years."

The opening was attended by a host of dignitaries including Burnley MP Julie Cooper and Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend, as well as representatives from credit unions across the UK.

Coun. Briggs said: “I am happy to see PCCU on Burnley’s high street, it is good for the town and its people to be able to access much needed services”

The three-storey building has been renovated to include a private interview room, offices for PCCU staff to administrate the credit union’s online and telephone facilities and cashier desks for account holders to deposit and withdraw.

Karen Bennett, president of ABCUL which is the main trade association for credit unions in Britain, gave a speech offering support from the association.

“The branch looks great, I am sure it will be a success and I know from Enterprise you will provide services that many people in the community need.”

To coincide with the branch opening PCCU also launched a new website called PCCU Own Comforts, in partnership with local social enterprise SPE Furnishings, which stocks a wide range of furniture and electricals such as washing machines, TVs and computer consoles online.

Mrs Cooper added: “I am delighted to support Pennine Credit Union. It is great to know that PCCU Own Comforts will be offering an ethical alternative to the pay weekly stores, which charge local residents high levels of interest.”