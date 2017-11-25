Pensioner killed in road traffic collision

An 80-year-old man has died after his car was in collision with a street sign in Wilpshire this morning (Saturday).

The tragic incident happened at 7-45am and police are appealing for information. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "At 7.45am the man was at the wheel of a Ford Focus when the car left the road and collided with a street sign as it turned from Hollowhead Road into Hollowhead Avenue.

"The driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to Blackburn Royal Infirmary where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"He may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 316 of November 25th."