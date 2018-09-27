People in Burnley Pendle and Ribble Valley invited to trip the light fantastic to help raise money in the fight against cancer

If you are planning a trip to see Blackpool illuminations this year why not help to raise money for a good cause at the same time?

The seventh annual Rosemere Cancer Foundation Walk the Lights will be held next Friday (October 5th).

In the past six years the walk has raised £24,000 which has helped to fund everything from the latest cutting edge equipment to complementary health therapies. These are provided by the charity that works to bring world class cancer treatments and services, which would otherwise be beyond limited NHS resources, to cancer patients living throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

This money has been used to fund projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, which provides all radiotherapy for the two counties as well as other

specialised care, and at another eight local hospital cancer units.

Money raised comes from entry fees and participants being sponsored to walk the length of the seafront from Bispham to Starr Gate.

Walk the Lights starts at 7 pm and the entry is £5 per adult. Children and pets walk for free.

Turn up on the night or for more details and to register in advance visit www.rosemere.org.uk.