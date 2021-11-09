15 beautiful pictures of crowds enjoying Bonfire Night 2021 in Clitheroe

All-time high ticket sales resulted in a record-breaking sell-out and a splendid £10,000 raised for local schools and charities at this year’s Castle Bonfire - and all despite a less-than-perfect weather forecast in the run-up to the event.
Clitheroe’s original Castle Bonfire for 2021 was certainly the roaring success that the organising team had earlier predicted it would be!
Pictures by David Bleazard
1. Families enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display. Picture by David Bleazard
2. Families enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display. Picture by David Bleazard
3. Families enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display. Picture by David Bleazard
4. Families enjoy the bonfire and fireworks display. Picture by David Bleazard
