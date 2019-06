Pendle people can enjoy a 1940s Revival Event marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Barnoldswick on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

It is a celebration of the spirit that led communities through the Second World War and will feature 1940s music played by Earby Brass Band.

There will also be refreshments, a raffle, a tombola, dancing, games and a display of wartime memorabilia. Dressing up in 1940s fashion is encouraged.