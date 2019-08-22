Action taken to put the brakes on unlawful parking around schools in Pendle

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has joined Marsden ward councillor Neil McGowan in welcoming the action taken by Lancashire County Council to address unlawful parking around schools.



Over the last 12 months Lancashire Parking Services have visited schools in Pendle on 76 occasions. Over these visits 80 Fixed Penalty Notices have been given to vehicles illegally parked.

One such school which has suffered from parking issues is Castercliff Primary Academy, Marsden Hall Road North, Nelson.

In addition to the additional enforcement visits the county council has also agreed to extend the zig zag lines and bus clearway to limit the impact on residents and provide a much safer school entrance area.

Mr Stephenson said: “Lots of people contact me to raise concerns about parking around schools. I am pleased to have worked with county councillors to trail these extra patrols which clearly have worked in reducing illegal parking around schools.

"There is still work to be done and once the schools return in September we need to ensure bad habits aren’t allowed to become the norm again.”

Coun. Neil McGowan, who has led the campaign for improved parking around Castercliff Primary Academy, said: “It has taken a while but I am finally pleased to see progress is being made.

"I want to personally thank County Coun. Joe Cooney and County Coun. Andrew Snowden who have worked with me to get to this point. I look forward to the additional road markings being added as quickly as possible.”

Lead Member of Highways County Coun. Snowden said: “This is a great example of an MP, borough and county councillors working together to come up with deliverable solutions that can make a real difference.

"Having visited the site myself at Andrew Stephenson's request I can see the impact these changes will have.”