Adorable teddy bears will be perfect companions for children facing prospect of hospital stay in Burnley

Play specialists will help keep children occupied whilst they are waiting for their operation on the children’s day surgery unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and a dedicated team of nursing staff will help get ready for theatre and look after them on their return until they are ready to go home.

The bears, which were donated by East Ribble freemasons, are a vital part of the process, helping medical staff to befriend the children, reward them for being brave and sometimes, to demonstrate procedures.

Cheryl Fitzgerald, paediatric ward manager said "Every child attending our unit has a teddy placed on their bed ready for when they get here.

Pictured at the teddy presentation are (left to right) Tom Lange, East Ribble Freemasons volunteer, Malcolm Roe, East Ribble Freemasons district charity steward, Cheryl Fitzgerald, paediatric ward manager and Denise Gee, charity manager

"They make such a difference for any child who may find hospital a daunting experience, and the teddies always help to 'turn the frown upside down.' "

The freemasons' nationwide initiative has delivered more than three million bears to children.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust charity manager, Denise Gee said “We are really pleased that our longstanding relationship with the East Ribble Freemasons has supported us to enhance the experiences of our patients and staff across our hospitals and in the community.

“Their regular donations of teddies are a great example of how something as small as a soft toy can make a big difference. The support of the freemasons is invaluable and we’re looking forward to working with them further.”