Afternoon tea treat was a hit with Burnley residents

Organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch the event was hosted at Rosegrove Railway Club and 'afternoon tea food boxes' were a great hit with everyone attending.

Craig Williams, from the hit TV show Benidorm, entertained guests and a raffle and bingo game helped to raise £150 raised towards the organisation's defibrillator fund..

The event was funded by the Eric Wright Charitable Foundation and supported by Burnley and Pendle CVS, Asda, Burnley and Rosegrove Railway Club.

One of the lucky raffle winners at the Rosegrove Neighourhood Watch afternoon tea event

The countdown is now on to the second annual scarecrow festival which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 31st and August 1st, from 10am.

This year’s event will be bigger and better and will see scarecrows along Rosegrove Lane, Lowerhouse Lane, and Gannow Lane. Owen Street Park will host a variety of stalls including face painting, glitter tattoos, bric-a-brac, cake stalls, bookstalls.

There will also be bouncy castles, children rides, and food stalls. Anyone who would like more information is asked to ring 07984 145141 or visit the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RNWBurnley