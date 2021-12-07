Ambassador Jordan North strikes a winning Catchphrase for Pendleside Hospice

Jordan North with some of the staff at Pendleside Hospice where he is a celebrity ambassador

Jordan was competing against TV presenter Lisa Snowdown and Coronation Street actress Sair Khan in the peak-time programme hosted by Stephen Mulhern where contestants try to guess well-known phrases from the animated clues.

Keen Clarets fan Jordan (31), who became an ambassador for Pendleside more than two years ago, has already earned thousands of pounds for the hospice both with his appearance on ‘I’m A Celeb’ and when he held monthly live streamed quizzes on Facebook during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief executive, said: “Jordan is a fantastic ambassador. Apart from raising money he also spreads the word about the work we do whenever the opportunity arises.