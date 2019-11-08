An open-air family Christmas concert will get Clitheroe’s festive season into full swing.

Carols at the Castle, during which free hot chocolate and mince pies will be served, will be presented by Love Clitheroe on Saturday, November 30th.

The festive entertainment in the castle grounds, between 4-30 and 5-30pm, will see a live band, dancers and the Grand Choir performing on the bandstand.

Carols at the Castle will have a real festive feel with both the stage and the surrounding trees decorated with Christmas lights.

Love Clitheroe has provided the successful free summer barbeques on Clitheroe Castle field, with the events funded by local churches in partnership with the Grand Theatre.

Spokesman Dave Thornber said: “Last year was a truly magical atmosphere with 1,000 people enjoying Carols at the Castle. This is a free gift to the town at the start of the festive season.

“There will be carols old and new, all the favourites: O Come all ye faithful, Silent Night and Hark the Herald Angel Sing.

"We would like to thank local business for their support with Holmes Mill generously providing the free hot chocolate and mince pies.”