Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has opened the new showroom at West End Model Centre.

With the Colne shop's previous showroom having been located on the first floor for the past 20 years, the new room has been relocated to the ground floor, offering better visibility as well as disabled access.

"When I explained what I was doing, Andrew Stephenson MP didn't hesitate and agreed to giving the new showroom its official opening," said shop owner Howard Ibbitson.