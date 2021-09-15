Annual archives' exhibition will put the spotlight on Padiham's history and heritage

Now in its 15th year, lots of visitors are expected to flock to the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall for the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday September 25th and 26th.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm each day.

An event for all ages, visitors will enjoy a real walk down memory lane, as they take in all the 130 years of photographs and memorabilia, in particular, the centenary celebrations in the Memorial Park, a look at Padiham's industrrial heritage from the 1890s, including coal mines and quarries in and around the town, current work on the town hall clock tower and, of course, the ever-popular display of school photographs.

Visitors flocked to the last Padiham Archives exhibition in 2019

Admission is £2, accompanied children are free, with all the proceeds going to the Padiham Archives group.

Refreshments will be available

Ann Clark, the exhibition organiser, said: "The exhibition has become a well established annual event in the town's calendar with lots of visitors researching their roots and sharing their memories of Padiham.

"It's great to be back again after a two year break."

Padiham's distinctive town hall clock tower is currently undergoing work