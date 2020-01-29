Art exhibition calling at Brierfield Railway Station this weekend

An art exhibition exploring Brierfield Railway Station will stop at Brierfield Library this Saturday.

The exhibition, by artists Robert Parkinson and Sam Rushton, includes photographs taken in and around Brierfield, archive images from Nelson Library and sculptural installations.

Brierfield Railway Station

Since July, Robert and Sam have been working as artists in residence with In-Situ on a project exploring Brierfield Train Station and the ways it is connected.

During their residency, they explored Brierfield, meeting communities connected to and by the railway station, including at the Mosque and Northern Soul Club and Friends of Brierfield Station. Their activities have brought people together to explore and share their stories and relationships to the area, past and present, including a series of creative workshops.

Paul Hartley, Founder Director of Pendle arts organisation, In-Situ said: “It's fantastic we have been able to gather some more momentum with this project. This next stage working with the artists has allowed us to bring back to life rebuilding the signal box and also re paint the bridge.

"Rob and Sam have been busy talking to local people and the workshops have been an opportunity for people to creatively respond to the area. We are hoping this will get people more engaged with this little station and continue to add to the amazing investment to the Northlight site for new residents and people working on site.”

Another art installation

Following the exhibition, a dual rotating display case will be installed within the vicinity of the platform as part of an ongoing series of artists works curated around the station, encouraging interaction with this space and promoting connectivity in and around Brierfield.

Caroline Holden, from Connecting East Lancashire said: “We hope the attraction of changing artwork at the station will encourage people to come and take a look… and pop on a train to come to and from Brierfield. There's plenty to explore nearby, with the Leisure, the canal network behind Northlight, the Pennine Cycleway and National Cycle Route 68.”

The project has been co-commissioned by In-Situ and Connecting East Lancashire, in partnership with Barnfield Construction, Community Rail Lancashire, Network Rail, Northern, Pendle Borough Council and Friends of Pendle Stations.

It aims to improve the visibility and experience of Brierfield Railway Station, to promote the public transport network and active travel routes leading towards it, including walkways, cycle, rail and canal routes. It is part of a larger programme of work developing the area around Brierfield Railway station and Northlight.