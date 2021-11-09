Award winning Ribble Valley chef named as MP's champion in award scheme that puts the spotlight on successful businesswomen

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans announced Breda as the winner in the award which was was created by Savvitas, a not-for-profit network established to positively impact the life-long development of women from all backgrounds.

The award is intended highlight grass roots women business-owners from a variety of sectors and backgrounds.

Breda Murphy, coming from a farming background in Cork, Ireland first trained as a chef in the early

Top Ribble Valley chef Breda Murphy has won another award to add to her list of achievements

1990s at the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School. This sparked the start of a distinguished career as a top chef, including a notable eight year posting at the well renowned Inn at Whitewell, one of the Ribble Valley’s many highly regarded restaurants.

The Lancashire Post called her ‘one of the North West’s most prominent chefs' and her Breda Murphy restaurant was named Restaurant of the Year 2019 at the Lancashire Food and Drink Awards.

She now runs her own award-winning catering business and restaurant and has most recently started a home delivery service, delivering ‘restaurant quality,’ ready-made, frozen meals.

Breda branched out to deliver this service during the covid lockdown and, while many businesses shut up shop, Breda used her skills to branch out to new customers and keep the business running.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has named chef Breda Murphy as his MP HERoe

Mr Evans said: “By recognising successful women business owners, MP HERoes is highlighting women business role models across the country.

“I’m delighted to champion Breda Murphy who runs a great food business which continues to grow. I wish Breda every success."

Breda said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award and it’s an even greater honour to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those who have also be championed by their local MPs.