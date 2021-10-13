Award winning singer and social influencer performs at community fun day in Burnley

Award winning social influencer Ismail Hussain was the star guest at a community fun day held in Burnley.

By Susan Plunkett
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:30 pm
A community fun day was held at the Ghausia Centre in Burnley

Ismail is also a nasheed artist which is a vocalist who sings, either a cappella or with instruments, according to a particular style or tradition within Islam.

Hosted at the Ghausia Centre, the event was organised by Ghulaam Mustafa and Hassan Ali on behalf of All4Youth which is a community organisation for the youth of Burnley and surrounding areas.

Several other nasheed artists went along and there was a variety of stalls, a barbecue and bouncy castles.

BurnleyIslam