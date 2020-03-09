Bangers and cash: Barrow restaurant raises £273 towards new books for rural primary school

A giant cheque has been presented to pupils, staff and parents from Barrow Primary School and Friends of Barrow School thanks to fundraising efforts by The Eagle at Barrow.

Keen to support the local primary school, The Eagle at Barrow has made its first donation of £273 raised by donating 50p from every sausage meal sold from its menu. More than half way there with their efforts, a specially created sausage-ometer has now also been made to show just how much has been raised so far; and will hopefully encourage more diners to order a sausage meal that will help them reach their £500 target.

Charlie Smith and Bea Wilson from Friends of Barrow primary school with the sausage-ometer.

Mrs Jannette Halstead, the school's assistant headteacher, said: “We are truly thankful to the Eagle at Barrow for pledging their support in raising vital funds that really will support the school and the education of the local community. Many of our pupils and their families actually dine at the restaurant and it is rewarding to see that they have such a strong sense of community spirit that gives something back too. Our head boy, Charlie, and head girl, Bea, were delighted to accept the cheque and that in itself was a wonderful experience for them that was only made possible thanks to the team at The Eagle at Barrow.”

The fundraising continues at the venue and director, Keeley Beaumont, said: “Our multi award-winning sausages are renowned in the area and so what better way to support a local school than to make a donation every time someone orders a sausage meal from the menu. It felt like a fun way to raise funds and when we were approached by the Friends of Barrow School, we had no hesitation at all in saying yes. The sausage-ometer was then born and we look forward to seeing the funds increasing over the coming months to reach our goal so we can make another donation of money which we know is being put to extremely good use for the school.”

Friends of Barrow School is a group of parents/carers who are working together with the school to raise funds for the children of the school.

Laura Clarkson, from FOBS, said: “We are currently raising funds to pay for new reading materials for the children and this extremely kind donation will go straight towards that. It will allow us to buy both fiction and non-fiction books that the children can use to enhance their studies, whilst also offering them materials to read at their leisure and for them to enjoy. We would like to thank The Eagle at Barrow for their generous donation and we are excited to work with them going forward where all funds raised will go directly towards benefiting the children.”