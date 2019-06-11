Barnoldswick businessman awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours

A Barnoldswick businessman has been awarded the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Hope Technology co-founder and managing director Ian Weatherill has been recognised for his "services to business, innovation and the community in Lancashire."

Ian Weatherill MBE

He founded the company in 1989 alongside his late business partner Simon Sharp.

Hope now employs 160 people manufacturing quality bicycle components, with all design and production still carried out in their Barnoldswick factory despite pressures over the years to take production overseas.

Ian said: “I’m thrilled to be receiving this honour in recognition of maintaining Hopes UK manufacturing, especially in an industry so dominated by imports.”

Most of Hope's 160 staff live in and around Barnoldswick, making them a key employer in the local area. In recent years Hope has moved into carbon fibre, again keeping design and production in its Barnoldswick facility.

Ian is also the driving force behind the successful Hope Academy, a bike rental scheme giving parents the opportunity to provide their children with quality bikes, enabling them to enjoy cycling from a young age.

He's also a huge supporter of the Hopetech Women initiative encouraging more women to ride bikes.