A Barnoldswick man, suspected to have been in charge of a vehicle whilst possibly over the limit, is facing trial.

Jason Exton (50), appeared before Burnley magistrates. He was unconditionally bailed until a trial there on June 8th.

The defendant, of Park Close Cottages, Salterforth, denied failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle, on February 9th.