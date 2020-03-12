Barnoldswick's brightest and best are pride of the town

Barnoldswick's brightest and best were feted at the annual Barnoldswick Pride Awards for their contributions to the local community.

The awards were presented at the annual Town Meeting, held at the Rainhall Centre, by town council chairman Coun. Tom Whipp.

Coun. Whipp praised award recipients for their contribution to making Barnoldswick such an outstanding community and thanked all the volunteers in different organisations who worked to make the town such a great place to live.

The recipents were:

• Kathleen Stewart – for many years of reading with children at Gisburn Road School.

• Martin Fletcher – for jumping into the canal to rescue an escaped rescue dog.

• Andrew Crowther – for jumping into the canal to save a child.

• Make a Connection – for turning out at the crack of dawn to print the bloom portfolio.

• Hutchinson's Pie Shop – for idiosyncratic advertising and producing great pies.

• Frank Street Coffee House – for providing exceptional service and a warm welcome.

• Kyle Longbottom – for taking on an empty corner with a new business venture.

• Nancy Rose – for her work with the Majestic Toddler Group.

• Tony Russell – for Litter picking Victory Park and Luncheon Club for 25 years

• St Joseph's Luncheon Club – for many thousands of meals for older people.

• Chris Whale – for his commitment to Ghyll Church, as a bell ringer and church warden.

• Sean Fitzpatrick - commitment to girls football in Barnoldswick with the Barnoldswick Town Junior Girls Team. Runs 4 teams across different age group.

• Talika, Andrew, Arran and Kailen Milford – for excellent litterpicking at BOTS.

• Lester Coughlin – for turning out and helping take down shop front xmas trees.

• Liam Harvey – for going above and beyond with his pride in cleaning our town.

• Sean Haran, John Leyland, Jonathan Bradley, Martin France, Sean O'Toole and Carl Wiseman – for carrying out the difficult culvert work at Ghyll Meadows.

A final award was received by Robert and Stephen Whipp on behalf of their father Keith Whipp, who died last week.

The award was for a lifetime of service to Barnoldswick; running the Baptist Youth Club; working with the church's Mother and Toddler group; chairing the school governors at West Craven High School for many years; chairing the HOPE group of churches; serving as a JP; and supporting numerous community events.

Presented in March each year, nominations for the awards can be made throughout the year to Barnoldswick Town Council by emailing barnoldswicktowncouncil@gmail.com or through any town councillor.