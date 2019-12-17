Barrowford mother and daughter smash Macmillan fund-raising target

A Barrowford mother and daughter have now raised £11,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of a well-loved relative who died in 2016.

Kelly Booth and her mum Lynda Pearce hosted their fourth fundr-aiser in memory of Lynda’s brother Steven Speake, who was diagnosed with secondary throat cancer in 2016 and died later that year.

Around 200 people attended the event at Barrowford School, Rushton Street, Barrowford, which included a bouncy castle and ball pool, face-painting, children’s lucky dip and book stall.

Lynda said: “The event was really successful. It remained busy throughout and people have since commented on how they enjoyed it and were keen to put next year's event in their diary!

“The highlight for us was surpassing our £10,000 target to raise £11,000 for Macmillan. We're very proud that four years ago we decided to hold a small coffee morning as a way of dealing with my brother’s secondary diagnosis and now we've held four big events raising over £2,000 at each one.”

The dynamic mum and daughter duo had raised almost £8,000 from their previous events, but smashed their original £10,000 target, which will help even more people living with cancer.

Kelly added: “We had intended to take a year off, but due to the success of this year’s event, and also because so many people we know and love who are currently affected by cancer, we feel we just have to continue. Uncle Steve would be very proud but, for us, it's more about those people that are having their current battles with this awful disease.”

Plans are already underway for their fifth fundraising extravaganza, which is being held on Saturday, October 3rd 2020, and will be in memory of Jacob Willett and Linda Earnshaw.

North Valley Motors have been confirmed as the first sponsor of the event, which has already secured its top prize of two return flights to anywhere in Europe thanks to Jet 2 Holidays.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the event or donate a raffle prize should email Kellypearcebooth@googlemail.com or go to www.facebook.com/MacMillanFamilyFUNdraiserwithaHintofSparkle/