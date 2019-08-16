BBC One TV show recruiting Lancashire tradespeople for special Children in Need episode

A popular BBC One TV show is looking for volunteer tradespeople from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

Plumbers, carpenters, plasterers and decorators etc are needed for an episode of DIY SOS featuring presenter Nick Knowles and interior designer Gabrielle Blackman. The episode will be filmed in Blackburn with Darwen between Tuesday, September 3rd, and Thursday, September 12th.

They will help convert a rundown church hall into accommodation and a support centre for Nightsafe. The Blackburn charity supports young people aged 16 to 24 who are homeless or vulnerably housed. The show will air this November during BBC Children in Need Appeal week.

Mark Millar, build manager for DIY SOS, said: “This build with BBC Children in Need is for a very special local charity called Nightsafe, who help extremely vulnerable young people who are facing homelessness to get back on their feet.

“But we won’t be able to do it without the help of local tradespeople! If you are in the building trade, we need you! We need plasterers, we need carpenters, we need builders, and we need joiners and decorators. If you can spare a day or two, or the whole week, please get in touch with our team.”

If you are interested in volunteering please send an email to diysosblackburn@bbc.co.uk